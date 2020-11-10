Tokyo: Man, 25, not prosecuted over alleged molestation of woman in Ota

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 25-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Ota Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Nov. 9).

At around 2:30 a.m. on September 12, Yu Arai, an employee at a housing equipment company, allegedly fondled the chest of the woman, aged in her 20s, and kissed her as she commuted home on a road near Keikyu-Kamata Station.

On November 6, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office did not prosecute Arai. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, Arai and the woman were not acquainted. Prior to the incident, he called out to the woman near the station. “Where are you going? Do you have a boyfriend?” he reportedly asked.

After following her over a distance of 200 meters from the station, he said, “Let’s go to a hotel.”

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault last month, Arai partially denied the allegations. “After I picked her up and kissed her, I felt like she accepted me. So I did it,” he was quoted.