Tokyo: Man, 25, accused of molesting woman at residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 25-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman at her residence in Koto Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (July 19).

In March, Daisuke Yoshikawa followed the woman, aged into her 20s, into the lobby of her apartment building. He then allegedly reached both hands up her skirt and forcibly grabbed her buttocks.

Yoshikawa, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I could not control my feelings since she was my type,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Yoshikawa surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage showed him following the victim prior to the incident.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect was behind several similar incidents in the area.