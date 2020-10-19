Tokyo: Man, 24, accused of molesting school girl in Hino

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly molesting a high school girl in Hino City, reports TBS News (Oct. 18).

On the night of September 28, Aren Sakurai came up from behind the girl. He is then alleged to have reached up her skirt and fondled her lower body.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Sakurai denied the allegations. “I didn’t touch [her],” the suspect was quoted.

Sakurai is an employee at an electrical equipment company. Prior to the incident, he is believed to have followed the girl for several hundred meters from a railway station in Hino.

As the incident unfolded, the girl let out a scream. Sakurai then fled the scene.

Police are investigating whether the suspect was behind several other similar incidents that have taken place since September.