Tokyo: Man, 23, used Twitter to pimp teen girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly introducing a teenage girl to a man for sex, reports TBS News (Sept. 27).

In April, Takuya Takahashi, of no known occupation, allegedly introduced a man to the girl, then 15, while knowing she was a minor.

Takahashi, who has been accused of violating the Child Welfare Law, denies the allegations. “I didn’t know her age,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Takahashi used Twitter to find customers for the girl. “Honban is available for 20,000 yen,” he reportedly wrote in using the word for full sex.

“I also made introductions for another three or four girls,” the suspect told police. “I made about 200,000 yen.”