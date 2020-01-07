Tokyo: Man, 23, admits to ‘around 20’ burglaries

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who has admitted to carrying out more than a dozen burglaries, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 7).

Last September, Yuki Fujita and a boy, 19, entered the office of a cardboard manufacturing company in Machida City. They then used a crowbar to wrench open a safe.

After finding the safe empty, they fled the scene empty-handed.

“I did this around 20 times,” Fujita was quoted in admitting to the allegations.

An examination of security camera footage showed a vehicle belonging to the boy, who was arrested last month. During the investigation, the participation of Fujita emerged, police said.

On January 4, police took him in for voluntary questioning after he was found on a road in Taito Ward. He was latter accused of attempted theft.