Tokyo: Man, 23, accused of dealing marijuana from parking lot

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly dealing marijuana from a parking lot in Hachioji City, reports TBS News (Dec. 11)

At around 9:00 a.m., police found Yuya Shimada, an employee in the transportation industry, to allegedly be in possession of 127 grams of marijuana with intent to sell inside a truck stopped in the parking lot.

The marijuana, which was packed inside 57 small plastic bags, has a steet value of about 800,000 yen, police said.

“I possessed [the marijuana] for my own use, [it was] not for sale,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

In June, police were tipped off about “a man behaving suspiciously with a storage box for a fire extinguisher” in Tama City. Shimada became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

Police are investigating whether Shimada stored the marijuana inside the storage box for the fire extinguisher in dealing the contraband.

In addition to the truck, police searched Shimada’s residence.