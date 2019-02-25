Tokyo: Man, 23, accused in molestation, assault of woman in Shingawa

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man over the alleged molestation and assault of a woman in Shinagawa Ward last year, reports TBS News (Feb. 22).

At around 2:00 a.m. on November 6, Masashi Yoshida, a company employee, allegedly fondled the lower body of the woman, aged in her 30s, as she commuted home on a road in the Minamishinagawa. He also punched her in the face.

Yoshida, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “Since a woman who was my type passed by, I followed her,” the suspect was quoted by police. He also said that he was “suffering from job stress.”

According to police, the suspect and victim are not acquainted.

Yoshida became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage showed him following the woman from JR Shinagawa Station over distrance of 3 kilometers for a 30-minute period.