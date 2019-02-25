 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 23, accused in molestation, assault of woman in Shingawa

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 25, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man over the alleged molestation and assault of a woman in Shinagawa Ward last year, reports TBS News (Feb. 22).

At around 2:00 a.m. on November 6, Masashi Yoshida, a company employee, allegedly fondled the lower body of the woman, aged in her 30s, as she commuted home on a road in the Minamishinagawa. He also punched her in the face.

Yoshida, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “Since a woman who was my type passed by, I followed her,” the suspect was quoted by police. He also said that he was “suffering from job stress.”

Masashi Yoshida
Masashi Yoshida (Twitter)

According to police, the suspect and victim are not acquainted.

Yoshida became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage showed him following the woman from JR Shinagawa Station over distrance of 3 kilometers for a 30-minute period.

