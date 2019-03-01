 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 22, nabbed for molestation of woman in Shinagawa

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 1, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Shinagawa Ward last year, reports TBS News (Feb. 28).

In December, Ryusei Suyama, of no known occupation, allegedly came up from behind the woman on a road and embraced her. Hen then kissed her and fondled her chest.

Suyama, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the allegations. “I did not kiss [her],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Suyama fled the scene after the woman let out a scream in resisting the attack.

Police are now investigating whether Suyama was about 10 similar incidents involving other women that have taken place in the same area since last September.

