Tokyo: Man, 20, accused in attempted rape of woman at residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old man over the alleged attempted rape of a woman at her residence in Taito Ward last month, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 19).

On August 6, Junei Uto, an employee at a restaurant, trespassed into the residence of the woman, aged in her 30s, and put his hand over her mouth as she slept. “Don’t resist,” he threatened as he climbed atop her in attempting to carry out the sexual assault.

The woman then managed to escape the grasp of the suspect and flee the residence to a police box. She was not hurt in the incident, police said.

Uto, who has been accused of attempted coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations. “I did it after getting drunk,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect entered the residence through the unlocked front door.