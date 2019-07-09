Tokyo: Man, 20, accused of fatally stabbing male acquaintance in Machida

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday arrested a 20-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of a male acquaintance in Machida City on Monday, reports TBS News (July 9).

At just before 6:00 p.m., police working off a tip found the victim, aged in his 20s, collapsed inside his residence with a knife protruding from his neck. About two and a half hours later, he was confirmed dead at a hospital.

The Machida Police Station later accused Daiki Kawakami, a resident of Katsushika Ward, of attempted murder.

“I was insecure about being subjected to violence on a daily basis and burdened with debt,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I thought I could do nothing but kill [him].”

After the incident, the suspect telephoned police. “I stabbed an acquaintance,” he reportedly said.

In addition to investigating the circumstances that led to the incident, police are investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.