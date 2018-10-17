Tokyo: Male tutor accused of molesting boy

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male tutor over the alleged molestation of a boy during a lesson, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 16).

On the night of September 26, Kenjiro Kikuchi, a 59-year-old resident of Saitama Prefecture, reached inside the pants of the boy, a first-year middle school student, and fondled his lower body at the residence of the victim. “Your body will change as you grow up,” the suspect reportedly told the boy.

Kikuchi, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I touched [him] with the intention of [developing] a close relationship,” the suspect was quoted by the Honjo Police Station.

Beginning in July, the suspect began tutoring the boy once per week. The matter emerged after the boy told his mother.