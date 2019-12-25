Tokyo: Male nurse not prosecuted over alleged rape of drunk woman

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male nurse over the alleged rape of an intoxicated woman in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Nov. 1).

On a night in July, Satoshi Uru, 37, encountered the woman, aged in her 20s, on a road. He then took her to his residence where he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Upon his arrest in November on suspicion of quasi-coerced intercourse, Uru denied the allegations. “[She] was drunk, but I thought [she] consented [to the act],” the suspect was quoted by police.

On December 19, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office did not prosecute Uru. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Prior to the incident, found the woman, who had been drinking, seated at the side of the road. After offering her water, he took her to the residence.