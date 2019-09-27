Tokyo: Male company employee injures girl, 6, during molestation

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly injuring a 6-year-old girl while molesting her earlier this month, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 27).

On September 8, Takumi Kobayashi, a company employee, allegedly reached inside the skirt of the girl, a kindergartner, after seeing her commuting home by bicycle on a road in Adachi Ward.

During the incident, the suspect dragged the girl to the ground, injuring both of her knees, police said.

The suspect partially denies the allegations. “I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police. “But I didn’t see her fall.”

After the incident, Kobayashi fled the scene by bicycle. However, he became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.