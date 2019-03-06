Tokyo: Lumber company president stabbed by brother

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a man who stabbed his older brother, the president of a lumber company, at an office building in Koto Ward on Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (March 6).

At around 6:45 p.m., police received a distress call from a person at the building, located in the Toyo area. Officers arriving at the scene found the president, 34, collapsed and bleeding from several stab wounds to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to a hospital in a conscious state, according to police.

The stabbing is believed to have been carried out by the younger brother of the victim. After the incident, he fled the scene. Police retrieved a fruit knife that is believed to have been used in the crime.

Standing around 170 centimeters tall, the younger brother was wearing a brown coat and glasses at the time of the incident. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of attempted murder.