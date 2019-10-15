Tokyo: ‘Irritated’ man stabs pedestrian in Ikebukuro

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 49-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of a male pedestrian in Toshima Ward last week, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 11).

At around 4 p.m. on October 11, Yasunori Sakamoto, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to stab the victim, 27, in the side at a plaza near the West Exit of JR Ikebukuro Station.

The victim was transported to a hospital while conscious, police said.

Sakamoto, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “After he laughed while imitating my gesture, I got irritated and stabbed [him],” the suspect was quoted by the Ikebukuro Police Station.

Sakamoto was not acquainted with the victim. After initially stabbing the victim, he stabbed him again after he tried to flee.

Officers from a nearby police box arrived at the scene and apprehended Sakamoto.