Tokyo: Iranian pair nabbed over sale of stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have announced the arrest two male Iranian nationals over the alleged sale of stimulant drugs in Chuo Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 4).

According to the Ikebukuro Police Station, Ghanjoi Silus, 55, and Bijan Amil, 52, brokered 3 million yen in sales of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, and other illicit substances from a residence near Kachidoki Station on the Toei Oedo Line and a bench at a nearby children’s park.

The suspects, who were arrested and sent to prosecutors last month, are members of a trafficking ring. Over the past year, an investigation into the ring has resulted in the arrest of 15 customers.

The suspects have been accused under the Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Law. This is the third case in the Metropolitan Police Department was charged with the drug special law applied to traffickers and others