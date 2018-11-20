Tokyo: Interior designer accused of assaulting woman in stealing bag

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male interior designer for assaulting a woman and stealing her bag in Taito Ward last month, reports TBS News (Nov. 19).

On October 22, Katsumi Fujimoto, 44, allegedly struck the woman, 21, in the abdomen as he passed her near JR Uguisudani Station. While she sat on the ground, he stole her bag, which contained about 30,000 yen in cash.

The woman was not injured in the incident, according to police.

“I needed money to enjoy myself,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

In stealing the bag, the suspect attempted to pull it from her grasp while he fled. However, she held on over a distance of roughly 50 meters.

Fujimoto emerged as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.