Tokyo: Husband of murdered woman found dead in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – A body likely belonging to a 39-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of his wife was found on Saturday. He is believed to have committed suicide, police said, reports Fuji News Network (June 30).

At around 10 p.m. on Friday, the son of the couple alerted police about an argument between his parents at their residence in the Funabori area of Edogawa Ward.

Officers arriving at the residence found Asuka Matsuda, 40, with stab wounds to the chest and abdomen. She was confirmed dead due to loss of blood at a hospital about 90 minutes later. A blood-stained knife was found at the scene.

Upon the arrival of police, Matsuda’s husband was not present. Police later obtained a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of murder.

At around 3:40 p.m. the following day, a man believed to be Matsuda’s husband was found hanged on a balcony of a kindergarten near the residence.

The boy, 13, was unharmed in the incident. The couple has two other children, police said.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the man found hanged.