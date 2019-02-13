Tokyo: GSDF staffer not prosecuted over alleged molestation of woman in Odakyu train

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a Ground Self-Defense Force Member over the alleged molestation of a woman inside a train carriage in Setagaya Ward last year, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 13).

Between 9:40 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. on March 19, Ryoma Uemura, a superintendent third class aged in his 30s, allegedly probed his fingers inside the underwear of a woman, then 20, as she slept on a seat inside a carriage of the Odakyu Line.

Upon his arrest, Uemura denied carrying out the acts of a chikan, or molester. “With me planning to move, I was riding the train to look for a new place to live,” said the suspect, who was not on duty at the time of the incident.

However, police doubted his claim after further statements proved to be contradictory.

On Tuesday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Uemura, who was accused of indecent assault. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

While Uemura was carrying out the alleged act, the train arrived at Kyodo Station. When the woman awoke, she became aware his actions. After he fled the train, the woman apprehended him outside a ticket gate of the station.