Tokyo: Graffiti found on Chiyoda Line train

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the discovery of graffiti on the side of a Tokyo Metro Co. subway car in Shibuya Ward early Monday, reports TBS News (Jan. 6).

At around 2:30 a.m., a security guard noticed the paint — 1 meter tall and 5 meters wide — on the side of the Chiyoda Line train, which was stopped near Yoyogi Uehara Station.

The paint included the text “FENS” and “RIZA.”

At the time of the discovery, the guard also observed several men behaving suspiciously. After the guard issued a warning to them, they fled, according to police.

Police are searching for the men on suspicion of causing property damage.