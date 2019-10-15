Tokyo: Girl, 19 arrested after discovery of infant’s corpse

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 19-year-old girl following the discovery of the corpse of an infant inside her residence in Higashi Murayama City, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Oct. 14).

On Monday, officers entered the room of the girl and found the body, wrapped in multiple plastic bags, inside a cardboard box.

The body of the boy had the umbilical cord still attached, police said.

Police accused the girl of abandoning a corpse. “At the end of September, I gave birth in the residence, but [the child] did not make a sound,” the girl was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, the girl shares the residence with her older sister and mother.

On the morning of the discovery, the mother noticed a foul odor coming from the girl’s room. She then accompanied her daughter to a police station.

Police are now investigating the cause of death of the child.