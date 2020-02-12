Tokyo: Girl, 18, nabbed after corpse of newborn found at Itabashi support facility

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an 18-year-old girl after the corpse of her newborn was found at a public support facility in Itabashi Ward last week, reports TBS News (Feb. 12).

At just past 1:00 p.m. on February 6, officers working off a tip entered a room at the facility and found the corpse of the girl, aged 3 months, inside a suitcase.

The body showed no signs of external wounds, police said previously.

At the time of the discovery, the whereabouts of the 18-year-old girl, who occupied the room with her daughter, were not known. However, after using security camera footage, police located her in Isehara City, Kanagawa Prefecture on Tuesday.

After police accused the 18-year-old girl of abandoning a corpse, she admitted to the allegations. “I could not accept that my daughter died,” the supsect was quoted. “I wanted to keep [her] with me.”

The facility serves to protect parents and children undergoing various problems.

Prior to the discovery, a staff member contacted police after the 18-year-old girl dropped out of contact.