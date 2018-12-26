Tokyo: Flophouse tenant accused of slashing drunk neighbor

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 70-year-old man residing in a short-term stay lodge in Taito Ward for slashing another male tenant during a dispute, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 25).

On Sunday, Minoru Kamata, of no known occupation, allegedly used a box-cutter knife to cut the victim, 62, in the left arm and chest inside a toilet of the lodge.

The victim suffered injuries that will require two weeks to heal, according to police.

Kamata, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I slashed him in self-defense with a knife that I carry in my pocket,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Kamata was staying in a room adjacent to that of the victim. Prior to the incident, the suspect and the victim, who was drunk, got into a dispute over noise.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.