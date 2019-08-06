Tokyo fire station staffer accused of using hand mirror to view up skirt of woman

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a fire station staff member for allegedly using a mirror to look up the skirt of a woman in Matsudo City on Monday, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 6).

At around 1:00 p.m., Katsunori Hashimoto, a 48-year-old staff member at the Kanda Fire Department in Tokyo, allegedly came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, inside a book store and inserted the hand mirror up her skirt.

Hashimoto, who has been accused of violating a prefectural ordinance regarding being a public nuisance, denies the allegations. “I didn’t do it,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police arrested Hashimoto after another saw him behaving suspiciously and apprehended him at the scene.

“We are confirming the facts [of the case],” a representative of the Tokyo Fire Department was quoted.