Tokyo fertility clinic accused of tax evasion

TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau has accused a fertility clinic in Taito Ward of tax evasion, reports Jiji Press (Dec. 21)

Over a two-year period ending in 2018, Tang Xiaohui, the 49-year-old director of Akihabara Art Clinic, and her husband, also 49, allegedly used fabricated advertising expenses to conceal 260 million yen in income.

On Monday, the bureau filed a complaint with prosecutors claiming Tang and her husband evaded 119 million yen in taxes under the Income Tax Law.

Tang, a Chinese national, founded the clinic in 2017. The following year, sales totaled 600 million yen.

Tang is believed to have used about 100 million yen of the concealed funds on a home loan and investments. The remainder went to savings deposits.

“Under the guidance of the National Taxation Bureau, we have already filed an amended tax return and paid the necessary amounts,” Tang was quoted by NHK (Dec. 21). “In the future, we will heed the advice of the bureau and file proper tax returns.”