Tokyo: Ex-nursing home worker accused of fatally beating resident

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday arrested a former male employee of a nursing home in Shinagawa Ward over the fatal beating of a male resident last month, reports TBS News (May 22).

From the night of April 3 until early the following morning, Tomoki Nemoto, 28, alleged beat Kihachiro Kurosawa, 82, in the abdomen inside a private room at Sunny Life Kita-Shinagawa.

At around 1:45 a.m. on April 4, Nemoto alerted emergency services. But Kurosawa died the following day.

The results of an autopsy revealed that the cause of death was bleeding from damaged internal organs. He also suffered at least one broken rib, police said.

After the incident, Nemoto resigned from his post. Officers arrested him on suspicion of murder after an examination of security camera footage. “There was no assault,” the suspect was quoted in denying the allegations.