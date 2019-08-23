Tokyo: Ex-massage parlor employee accused of molesting female patient

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee of a massage parlor over the alleged molestation of a female patient earlier this year, reports TBS News (Aug. 23).

In February, Shunya Moriyama, 72, then employed at the massage parlor, located in Shinjuku Ward, allegedly fondled the lower body of the woman, aged in her 20s.

Moriyama, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, denies the allegations. “I didn’t do anything obscene,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the alleged crime, the woman was reluctant to be served by Moriyama, who was employed to only handle office-related matters. “I studied traditional Chinese medicine in China,” he reportedly told her. “Don’t be shy.”

After the incident, the suspect stopped working at the parlor.