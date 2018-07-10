Tokyo: Co employee says ¥100 million in embezzled funds for overworked subordinates

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee at a nursing-related staffing company in Minato Ward over the alleged embezzlement of more than 100 million yen, a crime he says he committed to help overworked colleagues, reports the Asahi Shimbun (July 9).

On multiple occasions between February of 2012, Yoshio Yokoo, a 41-year-old manager, allegedly transferred a total of 124 million yen from a company account to one controlled by himself.

Yokoo, who has been accused of corporate embezzlement, admits to the allegations. “I had dissatisfaction with the company. Even though I worked from morning until night, my salary did not rise, I did it to dissipate stress for myself and subordinates,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect used the funds to reward and overworked subordinate employees. He purchased a residence near the office of the company for subordinates to use when working late. He also bought high-end automobiles and wristwatches as presents.

In July of 2013, Yokoo assumed a different position at the company. His successor then uncovered the embezzlement.