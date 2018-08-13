Tokyo: Elderly man dies after beating by roommate

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested a 46-year-old man after he beat his elderly male roommate, who later died, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Aug. 11).

At around 11:20 p.m. on August 9, Munayuki Terachi, of no known occupation, beat his roommate, aged in his 70s, in the face in the room they shared inside a facility for welfare recipients in Edogawa Ward, according to police.

A person residing in a separate room noticed the condition of the victim and alerted a staff member at around 2:00 p.m. on the following day. The victim was later confirmed dead, police said.

Terachi, who has been accused of inflicting injury, admits to the allegations. “He cautioned me about how to live my life, and I beat him,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to manslaughter.