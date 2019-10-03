Tokyo: Drunk man steals taxi, crashes into median

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 37-year-old company employee over the alleged theft of a taxi in Fuchu City that he later crashed, reports TBS News (Oct. 2).

On September 22, Kenta Kato fled the taxi without paying the fare of 4,780 yen. After the male driver, 61, chased him, Kato grabbed him by the chest. He then jumped behind the wheel of the vehicle.

About one kilometer away, Kato crashed the vehicle into the median of a road. After receiving treatment for injuries at a hospital, he was discharged on September 30.

Police later accused Kato of robbery and theft. “Since I was drunk, I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Upon being escorted inside a police car, Kato was shown in news footage with a bandage on his forehead.

The driver of the cab was not hurt, police said.