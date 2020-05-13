Tokyo: Doctor accused of molesting female patients accused in 4th case

TOKYO (TR) – A 67-year-old doctor in custody for allegedly molesting female patients has been accused in a fourth case, police said on Tuesday, reports TBS News (May 13).

Last year, Hitonobu Moriya allegedly filmed himself fondling the body of a woman, aged in her 20s, while carrying what he said was a medical treatment at the Saito Clinic in Arakawa Ward.

Moriya has already been prosecuted in three other cases. “Over the past 30 years, I did the same thing to about a dozen [patients],” the suspect was quoted by police last month.

According to police, the latest incident took place outside of office hours. Beforehand, the suspect summoned the woman to the clinic after falsely telling her, “You have a sexually transmitted disease that will take time to treat.”

As a part of the investigation, police examined at least one personal computer and camera belonging to the suspect.