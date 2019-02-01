 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Denenchofu shop sold fake Hermes necklaces

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 1, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a brand-name goods store in Denenchofu that is suspected of peddling fake Hermes jewelry, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 1).

On Thursday, police accused Shoji Kita, the 73-year-old manager, of possessing of a fake Hermes necklace with intent to sell.

Kita, who has been accused of violating the Trademark Law, admits to the allegations. “I did it to cover repayment of debt,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Shoji Kita
Shoji Kita (Twitter)

According to police, a genuine necklace costs about 1 million yen. However, the fake sold by Kita went for 2,000 yen. He obtained the counterfeit item from China for 500 yen.

Police believe Kita sold a large number of other fake Hermes necklaces over the past year, accumulating 16 million yen in sales.

