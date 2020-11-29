Tokyo: Corpses of elderly couple found in Machida residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpses of an elderly and his wife inside their residence in Machida City on Friday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 28).

At around 2:10 p.m., Makoto Kubo, 75, and his wife, 73-year-old Masako, were found collapsed inside the residence by their daughter. “Both my parents are dead,” she said in alerting police.

Officers arriving at the residence found Kubo and his wife lying face-up on the bed. They were both confirmed dead at the scene.

The neck of Masako showed signs of strangulation. They are both believed to have died several days before the discovery, the Machida Police Station said.

The front door of the unit was locked, and there were no signs of forced entry, police also said.

The daughter, who lives in a separate location, visited the residence after not being able to contact her parents over an extended period.

Police are now seeking the causes of death of both persons.