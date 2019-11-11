Tokyo: Corpse with 70 stab wound found in residence

TOKYO (TR) – A 55-year-old man found dead in his residence in Higashikurume had suffered around 70 stab wounds, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 11).

On November 8, officers working off tip entered the residence and found the body of Kazuhiro Futaoka, a company employee, atop a bed on the second floor.

According to police, the body of Futaoka had suffered about 70 stab wounds, including to the neck, chest and abdomen. The cause of death was a stab wound to the heart.

Upon the arrival of police, a window near the front door was smashed. As well, the interior of the residence showed signs of having been ransacked.

However, Futaoka’s wallet, containing cash, was found inside a bag on the first floor. As well, what is believed to be his smartphone was found near the bed.

A woman in her 50s and her daughter, aged in her 20s, also live in the residence. At the time of the discovery, they were away on a trip to Italy. They were due to return on November 9.

When Futaoka failed to arrive at work on Friday, an employee at his company contacted the woman, who alerted a neighbor.

When the neighbor visited the residence, they found the broken window and alerted police.

The case is being treated as murder-robbery.