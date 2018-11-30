Tokyo cops: ‘Snack’ club in Fussa offered prostitutes

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a specialty hostess club operating in Fussa City for providing sexual services in violation of the law, reports TBS News (Nov. 29).

According to police, Hiroshi Nakashima, the 70-year-old manager of “snack” Cutie, employed women to engage in honban, or full sex, with male customers, which is a violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law.

“I changed to a shop offering prostitution to secure customers,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations. Two other persons were also arrested in the case.

The establishment was outfitted with special seats that include a sofa bed. A partition was used to separate two adjoining seats, police said.

Cutie has six women on staff. Since June of 2014, the establishment is believed to have accumulated 160 million yen in sales, police said.

In the vicinity of JR Fussa Station, there are about 20 such parlors and salons. The bust of Cutie is a part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal activity, police said.