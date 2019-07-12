 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo cops seize 50 illegal slot machines from parlor in Ueno

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 12, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police earlier this week seized nearly 50 illegal slot machines from a parlor in Taito Ward, reports Nippon News Network (July 11).

On July 7, officers raided parlor Yamato and arrested manager Shuichi Toku and two other employees. They also seized 46 pachi suro (or pachinko slot) machines that are considered illegal.

Dubbed yongoki, the machines are said to offer higher payouts than those found in legal parlors. The machines were outlawed in 2007 by a revision to the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

All three suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

Yamato
Police seized 46 illegal pachi suro machines from parlor Yamato in the Ueno area of Taito Ward on July 7 (Twitter)

Yamato was outfitted with a double-door entrance and security cameras to monitor persons entering the premises, measures taken to prevent a bust, police said.

On the day of the bust, Yamato was hosting a special event for Tanabata, also known as the Star Festival. For the event, the 38 customers exceeded that on an ordinary day, causing the double-door entrance to be left open, which allowed officers to enter.

