Tokyo cops seek man who wore school girl uniform in flashing incident

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 24, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking a man who exposed himself while attired in a school girl uniform and riding a bicycle in Higashikurume City earlier this month.

According to the Tanashi Police Station, the man raised the skirt he was wearing to expose his lower body to at least one school girl near JR Higashi-Kurume Station at around 6:30 p.m. on February 13.

An artist’s sketch of the man who flashed several persons in Higashikurume City on February 13 (Tanashi Police Station)

Male pedestrians also witnessed the incident. The suspect is believed to be in his 40s. He approached the girl while riding the bicycle.

The witnesses were unable to recall the color of the bicycle or the approximate height of the man due to the shocking nature of the incident, police said.

The area around the station includes at least one elementary school, day care and kindergarten.

Police are seeking the man’s whereabout on suspicion of indecent exposure. Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Tanashi Police Station at 042-467-0110.

