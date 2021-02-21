Tokyo cops raid yakuza office in marijuana cultivation investigation

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday raided an office of a criminal syndicate in the capital as a part of an investigation into a marijuana cultivation operation in Gunma Prefecture, reports TBS News (Feb. 19).

At just before 11:00 a.m., about 60 officers raided the headquarters of the Matsuba-kai in Taito Ward in search of evidence connected to the cultivation of nearly 400 marijuana plants.

In October, police arrested Masayoshi Koide, a 46-year-old member of the Matsuba-kai, after the discovery of 213 marijuana plants and 2 kilograms of dried marijuana in his Shibukawa City residence.

Six arrested

Police raided the Shibukawa residence after finding 154 marijuana plants and 1 kilogram of marijuana in a residence in Maebashi City the month before.

Police said that the combined value of the contraband was 138 million yen. Thus far, six persons have been arrested in the investigation.

On February 13, police raided another office of the Matsuba-kai in Takasaki City, Gunma.