Tokyo cops raid illegal slot parlor in Hachioji

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an illegal slot parlor in Hachioji City, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 9).

Officers raided parlor Night, located near JR Hachioji Station, and arrested manager Takashi Suzuki, 27, and two other employees for allegedly providing illegal gambling.

Police also seized 37 pachi suro (pachinko slot) machines deemed in violation of the law. Four customers were cited and released.

Upon his arrest, Suzuki admitted to the allegations. “[I did it to] make money,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Night opened in July of last year. The parlor also provided wagering via the internet, police said.

In order to prevent a bust, the parlor was outfitted with a double door, an intercom communication system and security cameras. No sign was posted outside.

First-time customers were required to obtain an invitation to gain entry. Police also seized a customer list containing about 500 names.