Tokyo: Cops raid illegal internet casino that funded yakuza

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an illegal casino operating in Edogawa Ward that likely funded a yakuza syndicate, reports TBS News (Jan. 16).

On Sunday, officers raided casino Force, located in a building in the Minamikoiwa area, and arrested manager Daisuke Kashiwagi, 39, and four other employees for allowing customers to place baccarat wagers on computers connected to a site overseas.

To attract business, the casino offered gamblers trips to Hawaii and high-end wristwatches. Three customers were also accused of illegal gambling, police said.

“We targeted a monthly profit of 15 million yen,” Kashiwagi told police in admitting to the allegations.

The operation accumulated nearly 1 billion yen in sales since opening in May, 2015. Police are investigating whether a portion of the sales were funneled to a criminal syndicate.