 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Cops raid illegal internet casino that funded yakuza

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 17, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an illegal casino operating in Edogawa Ward that likely funded a yakuza syndicate, reports TBS News (Jan. 16).

On Sunday, officers raided casino Force, located in a building in the Minamikoiwa area, and arrested manager Daisuke Kashiwagi, 39, and four other employees for allowing customers to place baccarat wagers on computers connected to a site overseas.

To attract business, the casino offered gamblers trips to Hawaii and high-end wristwatches. Three customers were also accused of illegal gambling, police said.

Daisuke Kashiwagi
Daisuke Kashiwagi (Twitter)

“We targeted a monthly profit of 15 million yen,” Kashiwagi told police in admitting to the allegations.

The operation accumulated nearly 1 billion yen in sales since opening in May, 2015. Police are investigating whether a portion of the sales were funneled to a criminal syndicate.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »