 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo cops: Okonomiyaki shop converted to yakuza office too close to school

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 14, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a yakuza criminal syndicate who established an office in Nakano Ward that is too close to a school than what is allowed by law, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 13).

In November of last year, Shigeru Matsushima, a 40-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, worked with other gang members in covertly establishing the office on the premises of a former okonomiyaki pancake shop located about 60 meters from a middle school in the Yayoicho area.

As mandated by a Tokyo Metropolitan Government ordinance, it is prohibited for a boryokudan (criminal syndicate) to have an office within 200 meters of a nursery or elementary school.

According to police, the office is located on the first floor of three-floor residence. In making the conversion, the gang removed the hot plate, carried out other remodeling work and purchased furniture at a total cost of about 700,000 yen.

Matsushima has declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

Shigeru Matsushima of the Sumiyoshi-kai
Shigeru Matsushima of the Sumiyoshi-kai (Twitter)

Matsushima is a former adult video (AV) director who worked under the name Matsushima Cross. He is also a former upper-lever member of bosozoku biker gang Kanto Rengo.

The arrest is at least the third for Matsushima. In January, police also arrested him over the alleged extortion of a male AV star in 2016. Two months later, police accused him of extorting the president of a talent agency.

Last year, police arrested several gang members for establishing offices too close to schools in Nakano Ward and the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward.

Published in Crime, Japan, News, Tokyo and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »