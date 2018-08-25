Tokyo cops net leader of badger-game ring

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the male leader of a ring that is suspected of victimizing multiple men in badger-game scams, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 25).

In February, Yosuke Danno confronted a 31-year-old male company worker after luring him to a hotel to meet with his female accomplice. “That act you committed was rape,” he reportedly told the man.

After the suspect demanded between 2 million and 3 million yen in compensation, the victim paid 17,000 yen in cash, according to police.

Danno, who has been accused of extortion, has declined to comment on the allegations, according to the Sugamo Police Station.

Danno got to know the victim online. The suspect heads a ring that has carried out the same scam on at least 5 other occasions in which the damage to the victims was 6 million yen, police said.