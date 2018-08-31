Tokyo cops nab suspected ‘Pink Panda’ member in theft of ring

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Chinese national believed to be a member of the so-called “Pink Panda” gang in the theft of a ring at an exposition in Koto Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 29).

On Tuesday, the suspect, 32, allegedly stole the emerald ring — valued at 1.01 million yen — from a vendor at the the International Jewelry Tokyo show at Tokyo Big Sight.

In carrying out the theft, the suspect posed as a customer and pocketed the piece of jewelry when the vendor’s attention was diverted, according to police.

The suspect denies the allegations, telling police he “does not agree with” the accusations.

The Pink Panda gang, comprised of Chinese nationals, is known for repeatedly targeting shops in Japan and Europe. Members of the group typically steal valuable pieces of jewelry after distracting staff members. The gang regularly targets the event.

The suspect arrived in Japan on August 25. An officer on patrol witnessed him making the theft and apprehended him on the spot.