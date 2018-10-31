Tokyo: Cops nab man wanted in horse race betting scam

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who was wanted for allegedly running a horse racing betting scam that swindled victims out of 20 million yen, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 29).

Between June and July of last year, Minoru Sumoge and other members of the ring allegedly swindled 6.85 million yen from two men living in Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture and Kodaira City, Tokyo by offering to purchase horse racing tickets on their behalf.

After the races were completed, the victims were sent copies of forged betting tickets for the winning horses by facsimile. However, the proceeds from the winning tickets went unpaid, according to police.

Sumoge, who has been charged with fraud, has declined to comment on the allegations until he speaks with a lawyer.

The operation was by Sumoge. Police had previously arrested 7 other suspects members of the ring. One of them was sent to prosecutors. The ring is believed to have utilized similar means to swindle victims out of 20 million yen between May and July of last year.

Police had placed Sumoge on a wanted list. He was apprehended in Yamanashi Prefecture on October 26.