Tokyo cops nab leader of fraud ring suspected of netting ¥200 million

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the leader of a fraud ring that is believed to have netted nearly 200 million yen from victims, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 8).

According to police, Yuya Nomura, 35, presided over the ring, whose members posed as employees of the Kanto Finance Bureau in swindling victims.

In February, one member posed as a representative of the bureau in collecting five bank cards from an elderly woman living in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The cards were then used to withdraw 1.93 million yen from her accounts, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of fraud, Nomura denied the allegations. “I know nothing [about it],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Before the apprehension of Nomura, police had arrested 27 of the ring’s at least 40 male and female members.

Police suspect that the ring has swindled victims out of around 190 million yen.