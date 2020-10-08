 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo cops nab leader of fraud ring suspected of netting ¥200 million

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 8, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the leader of a fraud ring that is believed to have netted nearly 200 million yen from victims, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 8).

According to police, Yuya Nomura, 35, presided over the ring, whose members posed as employees of the Kanto Finance Bureau in swindling victims.

In February, one member posed as a representative of the bureau in collecting five bank cards from an elderly woman living in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Yuya Nomura (Twitter)

The cards were then used to withdraw 1.93 million yen from her accounts, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of fraud, Nomura denied the allegations. “I know nothing [about it],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Before the apprehension of Nomura, police had arrested 27 of the ring’s at least 40 male and female members.

Police suspect that the ring has swindled victims out of around 190 million yen.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »