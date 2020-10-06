Tokyo cops nab front man of illegal massage parlors

TOKYO (TR) – For years, he was the purported manager of dozens of illegal Chinese massage parlors in the Tokyo. Now, 70-year-old Yasuhiro Mori is in custody.

According to police, parlor Perfume, located in Koganei City, provides sexual services in violation of the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

In 2017, Mori received 100,000 yen for his name to appear in lieu of the actual manager, a 52-year-old female Chinese national, on the rental agreement for the parlor, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 6).

As well, he received 30,000 yen for each appearance on the premises as the manager during searches by police.

During the investigation, Mori told police that he performs the same service at 20 other parlors in the capital.

Needless to say, the investigation is ongoing.