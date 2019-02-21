Tokyo: Manager of marriage site for elderly accused of swindling female members

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 65-year-old woman who ran a matchmaking site that is believed to have swindled female members out of up to 8 million yen, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Feb. 20).

Last May, Shiori Yoshida, the manager of Rotary Marriage Club, allegedly defrauded a 50-year-old female member living in the capital out of 150,000 yen.

In carrying out the ruse, Yoshida sent the member an introductory email in which she described the service as providing “dreamy men.” However, police said that the site basically included no male members.

“I explained things clearly, but there was a misunderstanding,” Yoshida was quoted by the Himonya Police Station in denying the allegations.

On the site of Rotary Marriage Club, the service described itself as “high class,” promising “marriage support for middle-aged persons through their golden years.” It boasted of having doctors and lawyers among its members.

According to police, Yoshida likely swindled between 20 and 30 women out of between 6 million and 8 million yen between February, 2017 and the following June.