Tokyo cops: Man, wife peddled fake Armani watches

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a man and his wife over the alleged in connection with the sale of fake wristwatches from luxury foreign labels, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 21).

According to police, Jun Suzuki, the head of a company that sells brand-name goods, and his wife, Rumiko, both 46, were found to be in possession of 424 wristwatches with the logo for Emporio Armani attached last year.

Police also accused the suspects over the alleged sale of one of the watches to a man living in Musashino City last January.

The suspects obtained the watches, including others from brands like Marc Jacobs and Burberry, from China and other locations. They then sold them online at roughly half the price of a genuine article, police said.

“Since the manufacturer said they were genuine, I thought they were genuine,” Suzuki was quoted by police in denying the allegations. However, Rumiko admits to the charges.

Since July of 2016, the suspects are believed to have accumulated 160 million yen in sales.