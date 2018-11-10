 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo cops: Man trespassed into Meiji University women’s toilet to take illicit films

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 11, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man who is suspected of trespassing into a women’s toilet onto a campus of Meiji University to take illicit films, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 10).

On Thursday, Shunki Tomozoe allegedly entered the toilet in the basement of a building at the Izumi Campus in Suginami Ward. A guard working off a tip then arrived at the restroom and coaxed the suspect to emerge from a stall.

Tomozoe, who has been accused of trespassing, denies the allegations. “My stomach was upset and I thought I entered the men’s toilet,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Shunki Tomozoe
Shunki Tomozoe (Twitter)

Police suspect that Tomozoe entered the bathroom in order to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage.

