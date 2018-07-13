Tokyo cops: Man repeatedly hid in women’s toilet at station to steal bags

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 46-year-old man is suspected of repeatedly hiding in a women’s toilet to steal bags from female commuters in Kiyose City, reports (July 12).

On June 23, Hiroshi Igarashi hid inside a stall of a women’s bathroom at Kiyose Station on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line. Upon the arrival of a woman at a neighboring stall, he reached over the dividing wall and stole her bag, which was hanging from a hook on the door, as she sat on the toilet.

Igarashi, who has been accused of theft, admits to the allegations. “I did this at other stations, too,” the suspect was quoted.

According to police, there have been six similar incidents that have taken place at Kiyose Station since March. Police are investigating whether Igarashi was behind those cases.